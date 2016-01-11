Wellington salon raising money for Emily Young's 3 daughters

A fund has been set up to help Young's three daughters, who witnessed the murder. (Source: gofundme)

Police say LaReece KeSean "Wally" Woods confessed to shooting and killing the mother of his children. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Family, friends and strangers joined together at a Wellington Salon Monday to support the three young daughters of a mother killed in a domestic dispute. All proceeds from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Sadie Scissorhands in Wellington went to the children of Emily Young.



Everyone working for free at @sshsalon today - all proceeds we're told will go to Emily Young's children pic.twitter.com/fUs2tgz9Fc — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 11, 2016

People have already shown up to @sshsalon to raise funds for murder victim Emily Young's children @cleveland19 pic.twitter.com/jQckzJZ1Jj — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) January 11, 2016

“I also grew up with I've known her forever. We rode the same school bus growing up. As soon as we all heard that it happened we all got together and thought we have to do something for the family,” said Sadie Glemza, the owner of the salon. She said holding a “cut-a-thon” was the least they could do.

All of the stylists volunteered their time, and Cleveland 19 was told all of the proceeds of the cut-a-thon went to Young’s family.

Young, 24, was shot to death last Thursday in front of her twin six-month-old daughters and a teenaged friend.

Police said her estranged husband, LaReece KeSean "Wally" Woods, shot Young several times as she sat in an SUV at the corner of South Main Street and East Paradise Street. Sources told Cleveland 19 Young was shot repeatedly in the face.

“I'm blessed that he didn't do anything to the kids that had to be Emily watching over them,” said Young’s cousin, Alyssa Stechow. “I think you definitely are a monster if you kill the mother of your children in front of your kids, how are you not at that point?”

Woods eventually went to the Orrville Police station to be questioned and was arrested. Woods is charged with murder, domestic violence, aggravated murder and violation of a protection order. He's being held on $1 million bond.

Young’s family and friends are now focused on her children, and many family members showed up to the fundraiser Monday.

“This was the salon Emily went to and she was always getting her hair done and everything like that and I just had to do it for her,” said Stechow. She broke down in tears while getting her hair done, as she described her cousin and the babies she left behind.

“She loved everyone like she wanted to see the good in everyone she always found the best in everyone,” said Stechow. “The best and they're helping

us get through it and I can just see Emily whenever I look at them.”

Stechow said the three children haven’t been told what happened, but the oldest, a 2-year-old, is starting to sense something is wrong.

Funeral services for Emily are set for January 13 at 1 p.m. at Spencer United Methodist Church, at 201 E. Main Street in Spencer, OH 44275.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses, as well as a fund for Young's three daughters.

Young's parents, who have since filed for custody of their grandchildren, are currently caring for them.

Woods remains in jail, awaiting his Jan. 14 court date.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.