Trial begins for man accused in high school bomb threat

Seven months after placing the call, the trial of a man accused of phoning a bomb threat to a high school has begun.

Prosecutors say Spirlin J. Edwards called Stow-Munroe Falls High School May 8, 2015 and told the receptionist there was a bomb in the building and it would "go boom."

Students and staff evacuated the building but a search turned up nothing.

Edwards is charged with inducing panic and telecommunications harassment.

