Trigger happy man gets 14 years for shooting family member

An Akron man convicted of shooting a family member was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in prison.

Jonathan Fedrick, 31, of Hallie Street in Akron was found guilty last November of felonious assault with gun specifications and for having a weapon under disability.

In March of 2015, during an all-day gathering at a family member’s home, Fedrick fired a gun, nearly hitting a woman. After that, Fedrick left and returned a short while later and confronted the woman’s husband, who was also a family member. Fedrick eventually shot the man once in the stomach at point blank range.

Fedrick was recently released from prison, where he spent time for aggravated assault, and at the time of the March shooting, was out on bond after being arrested on separate gun and drug charges.

