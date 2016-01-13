Rams players thank St. Louis fans and the city after move

It's official, the St. Louis Rams are no more. The league approved the team to be moved to the greater Los Angeles area, beginning the 2016 season.

The Raiders and Rams both left Los Angeles after the 1994 season, the Rams had been in the Los Angeles area since 1946. It's yet to be determined if the San Diego Chargers will join them. The new $2 billion-plus home for the Rams won't be ready until the 2019 season. For the time being, the team will likely play at The Coliseum.

Some Rams' players took the time to thank St. Louis fans and the city for their support of the years.

Thank you St. Louis for all the great memories created and thank you fans for all the support! #Stl.2011-2016 #L.A.HereWeCome?? — Robert Quinn (@RQuinn94) January 13, 2016

Humbly, eternally gratefully: Thank you St. Louis. I'm sorry we fell short the past 8 years. You treated me like family anyways. I love yall — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 13, 2016

I will always remain involved in trying to continue to give back to the community that supported me through thick and thin. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 13, 2016

Your tweets tonight mean the world to me. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 13, 2016

Thank you! Was an honor to play for y'all! Sorry we fell short! https://t.co/6D9kp1NLqJ — James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) January 13, 2016

Coming Back Home To Play Football Professionally Where It All Started. Verbum Dei HS To UCLA Now Los Angeles Rams. #LARams — AKEEM AYERS (@Akeem_Ayers) January 13, 2016

Thanks thats the support we need!!! https://t.co/VghCSKPppG — Alec ogletree (@B_easy_uga9) January 13, 2016

I can't thank STL for the amount of love they've showed over the last 5 years. It's a business and I understand that. Appreciate all of you! — Chase Reynolds (@ChaseReynolds34) January 13, 2016

Just want 2 thank the city of St. Louis 4 a great rookie season tht I will forever cherish! Also 2 the great fans thank you for ur support!! — Bradley Marquez (@BradMarquez_4) January 13, 2016