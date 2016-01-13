Rams players thank St. Louis fans and the city after move - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rams players thank St. Louis fans and the city after move

Rams players thank fans
CLEVELAND, OH

It's official, the St. Louis Rams are no more. The league approved the team to be moved to the greater Los Angeles area, beginning the 2016 season. 

The Raiders and Rams both left Los Angeles after the 1994 season, the Rams had been in the Los Angeles area since 1946. It's yet to be determined if the San Diego Chargers will join them. The new $2 billion-plus home for the Rams won't be ready until the 2019 season. For the time being, the team will likely play at The Coliseum. 

Some Rams' players took the time to thank St. Louis fans and the city for their support of the years. 

