Reports: Johnny Manziel spotted partying in Miami club

The Dallas Police Department have provided an update on the domestic violence case involving Johnny Manziel and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

The Dallas Police Department have provided an update on the domestic violence case involving Johnny Manziel and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

Dallas Police say the investigation of the domestic violence assault involving Johnny Manziel last month will now be presented to a grand jury.

Dallas Police say the investigation of the domestic violence assault involving Johnny Manziel last month will now be presented to a grand jury.

It has been quite a busy 365 days for Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel. From rehab to Vegas here is a look back at the biggest public moments in his life. 1/05/15 TMZ reports Manziel has drinks thrown at him in a Houston nightclub. Click here for full story. 2/02/15 Johnny Manziel enters rehab treatment. His family released this statement: "Johnny knows there are areas he needs to improve on to help him be a better family member, friend and teammat...

It has been quite a busy 365 days for Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel. From rehab to Vegas here is a look back at the biggest public moments in his life. 1/05/15 TMZ reports Manziel has drinks thrown at him in a Houston nightclub. Click here for full story. 2/02/15 Johnny Manziel enters rehab treatment. His family released this statement: "Johnny knows there are areas he needs to improve on to help him be a better family member, friend and teammat...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is at it again.

Reports surfaced over the weekend Manziel was spotted in Miami on Thursday partying just hours after Dallas police revealed his domestic violence assault case will go to a grand jury.

TMZ sports has video that shows Manziel inside a South Beach club, donning a big hat and sunglasses, drinking out of what appears to be a champagne bottle.

Dallas police say Manziel could face a misdemeanor assault/domestic violence charge.

Investigators say the quarterback and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley got into a fight at a hotel and Crowley claims Manziel hit her so hard she lost her hearing. The incident allegedly happened on Jan. 30 at the Zaza Hotel. The report also states that Manziel hit Crowley while driving her vehicle back to Fort Worth from Dallas.

The Browns are expected to cut Manziel when the new league year begins on March 9.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.