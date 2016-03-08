Cleveland State study shows large job growth in region

A new Cleveland State University study finds Cleveland's economy is growing.

The report shows strong job growth over the last year: 23,000 jobs were created, right here in the region.

Some say, It's been a long time coming.

"It's a long comeback, it was a long slide, decades long," said Senior Research Associate from Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs, Richey Piiparinen.

Piiparien co-authored the study and says the four industries that saw growth were in education & health services, leisure and hospitality, construction and financial services.

"Cleveland has the highest concentration of skilled health care workers of the labor markets in the country. So we're becoming the silicon valley of skilled care and it's important because one business that's not gonna go away is keeping people alive," he said.

The Cleveland area lost many jobs in the early 2000s, mostly blue collar jobs.

"This was a region tied to manufacturing. If you showed up from Europe, the South and you wanted a job, then you could go to the factory floor, in the mid 1900s you could get there. Now, to be employed in the region, you have to be skilled," he said.

Clevelanders say this kind of economic news is welcome.

"It's been a while since we've been able to grow so I think that we have the opportunity and we need to take advantage of our opportunity so that our city can continue to grow," said one woman.

"I think it's wonderful, I hope it continues to grow. That's what we need here in Cleveland," said another woman.

To see the rest of the study, click here.

