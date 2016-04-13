Cleveland radio personality J.G. Spooner indicted on 7 charges

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted former 92.3 The Fan executive producer J.G. Spooner on seven charges, including money laundering. Spooner is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Spooner was taken into custody by Broadview Heights Police. His real name is Joseph Gerald Spooner.

Spooner is also the in-arena host for both the Cleveland Gladiators and Lake Erie Monsters at Quicken Loans Arena.

He was initially charged with money laundering in Parma Municipal Court and was bound over to the Grand Jury in Cleveland.

The Grand Jury handed down additional charges including money laundering and aggravated theft.

The nine-page police report claims Spooner had more than $7,000 of a GoFundMe account belonging to Allyson Zappe deposited in his personal bank account.

Zappe's friends claim Spooner approached them in February of last year to relaunch a GoFundMe account to help raise additional money for Allyson, who had Cystic Fibrosis.

They handed control of the account over to Spooner and allege he kept the donations.

Allyson died in July of last year.

Cleveland 19's Scott Taylor broke the story on Twitter and says, "I was able to reach JG Spooner on Tuesday on Twitter. He said in a Direct Message he would talk to me in the morning. That never happened and now he has suspended his Twitter account."

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for Spooner on Friday after he didn't return a phone call for an interview.

They tried to locate Spooner over at 92.3 The Fan on Monday. He turned himself in on Tuesday after police made contact with him again on his cell.

People who know Spooner tell Cleveland 19 they're shocked and hope the allegations aren't true. He is innocent until proven guilty.

Investigators say GoFundMe has banned Spooner and the on-line payment service WePay has blacklisted him after complaints.

Meantime, as you can see in the photo above, Spooner is not wearing a shirt because police had to document his tattoos.

He is back in court on April 27.

