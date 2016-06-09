Lil' Wayne raps about Cleveland Cavaliers, their 'hella range'

Rapper Dwayne Carter tweeted out a link to a song about the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, hours after the LeBron and company crushed the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In it, Carter, most commonly known as Lil' Wayne, references all the players, but seems particularly taken by the squad's ability to get hot from the 3-point line, referencing sharpshooter J.R. Smith several times and using the phrase, "hella range."

Click or tap here to listen (audio may contain explicit language)

Carter hails from New Orleans, but it appears he's pulling for the Cavs in this year's championship series.

Golden State leads two games to one, though Cleveland has a chance to tie the series at home Friday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.