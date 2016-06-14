Cleveland Indians plan $2 pregame beer nights: Is it 10 cent beer night with inflation?

New brick work and archways highlight an opened concourse as part of improvements made to Progressive Field. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Indians are offering $2 beers at the ballpark four games this summer as a pregame special from 5 to 7 p.m.

It's the Tribe's version of happy hour at Progressive Field. Visitors can get a 12 ounce domestic can of beer for $2 from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 10, 24 and Aug. 7 and 28 in the right field plaza.

It's a good deal, sure, but many Indians fans are already associating it with the infamous 10 cent beer night on June 4, 1974.

There were 25,134 fans and 60,000 beers poured during that not-so-proud night in Cleveland. Things got a little out of hand. There were 50 police officers, 19 streakers, nine arrests and seven people who visited the emergency room. There was also damage to the field and stadium.

But, we've learned our lesson. Right, Cleveland? Right?!

Thankfully the deal is limited to two hours, but let's not let it get out of hand again. Besides, there are a lot of places in Cleveland to get inexpensive cans of beer as Boston writer Dan Shaughnessy pointed out to us last April. (Thanks again, Shaughnessy, we already knew this.)