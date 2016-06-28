Motion filed to dismiss ALL charges against 'East Cleveland 3'

It is a case that went from trial court to the Court of Appeals, back and forth, for nearly two decades, now prosecutors have a motion to dismiss all charges against men who have become known as the "East Cleveland 3."

Derrick Wheatt, Eugene Johnson, and Laurese Glover spent years in prison for a murder they did not commit.

The men were released from prison in April of last year and in May of 2016 the Court of Appeals granted them a new trial.

The men were convicted of the Feb.1995 East Cleveland shooting death of Clifton Hudson, largely based on a witness who changed her mind years later. In 2004, then 14-year-old Tamika Harris, said they weren't the men she saw. All three were serving 15 years-to-life for his murder. Johnson and Wheatt were given an additional three-year term because a gun was involved.

Hudson was shot multiple times by a shooter in the back of a black Blazer-type truck.

