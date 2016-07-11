Interactive map: 111 attempted child luring calls this year

It's a sad fact that thousands of children are reported missing each year. Know how to protect your children against abduction by strangers.

The data also reveals in half a year’s time there was an average of 18.5 and a half attempted luring calls per month. (Source: WOIO)

It’s made national headlines, little girls snatched by abductors.

Just last week, an attempted abduction took place at Macias Cellular & Computers in Victorville, Calif.

Surveillance video tells the story of a 4-year-old girl standing in the store with her mother, who’s also holding a baby. When out of nowhere, an arm reaches into the store and snatches the little girl. The mother and another customer run out the door after the kidnapper. It’s believed the little girl hit the ground on purpose to free herself from the child predator.

Here at home, a little girl wasn’t as lucky.

Grainy surveillance video and a sketch that’s all police have to go on to connect an abduction and sexual assault that happened on the 3000 block of West 104th St. back in late May.

The 6-year-old girl was able to give a description of the man that harmed her. The FBI has stepped in saying the suspect is linked to similar crimes in Elyria and North Ridgeville.

Here are the statistics, provided through a public records request from the City of Cleveland listing all police calls for attempted lurings and abductions between January 1, 2016-July 5, 2016. There were more than 100 in the first six months of this year. Click on the map provided below to show specific incidents, locations, dates and times.

The data also reveals in half a year’s time there was an average of more than 18 attempted luring calls per month, numbers no parents want to hear. Cleveland 19 News broke the data down even further. The days with the most attempted lurings reported occurred on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during and the most dangerous times of the day are 3pm and 7pm.

SELF DEFENSE TIPS:

Here are some practical and useful tools many of us have that we can use to fend off an attacker, including young girls:

Use your keys as a knife. Hold the handle in your index finger. Never tuck it in between your two fingers, it won’t penetrate your attacker in the event if they’re wearing a thick coat or they are husky. Use a magazine. Roll it up and hold it in the middle. If you have to fend off an attacker by holding the magazine in the middle and using force, the magazine operates more like a hammer.

The hope is that these young girls ages anywhere from 6-years-old all the way up to 14, won’t have to use these skills to take down a predator. If they do, the skills they’ve all learned will help them to escape and survive.

Watch video above for four demonstrations on self defense.

