Hundreds gather at 'Fight For 15' minimum wage rally

More than 300 people gathered Tuesday evening at Luke Easter Park to support raising Cleveland's minimum wage from $8.10 to $15 an hour.

"They don't have to make a decision between paying their rent and feeding their babies. Enough is enough," said supporter Lynn Radcliffe.

Many people who took part in the event said they hope a higher minimum wage makes life easier at home.

"When my kids were young I was pulling 16 hours a day. Two jobs or three jobs," said one of the event's speakers.

To show support, some people held signs. Other people wore shirts that read: "Fight for 15." The group came together to share a meal and listen to each other speak.

"Changing the minimum wage to $15 an hour would benefit over 100,000 who work in the city of Cleveland," said Radcliffe.

Though Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine recently said he believes it's unconstitutional to allow cities to set their own minimum wage, those who gathered in Cleveland Tuesday said change should happen either way.

"I think when the people speak the government should listen. When they don't listen, it puts us on the brink of anarchy. We cannot afford anarchy in our country," said Bishop Eugene Ward, who supports raising the minimum wage.

Supporters said they want to see the issue on the November ballot.

"They're going to vote for president. They might as well vote for their own welfare at the same time," Ward said.

Until then, Raise Up Cleveland, which put on Tuesday's event, said it plans to continue holding rallies. The group hopes to get more people on board and, ultimately, they want to change the minimum wage to $15 an hour in Cleveland. Raise Up Cleveland is holding a rally Wednesday at 8 a.m. to support the minimum wage increase. The group plans to march from Public Square to City Hall, where they will deliver a petition.

This issue is not one-sided -- several businesses in Cleveland oppose changing the minimum wage.

