Sears & Kmart: Upcoming store closures announced

It was announced last year that dozens of Kmart and Sears stores were closing and now we know which ones.

According to a statement Wednesday from the department stores' parent company, "Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced.

While no Kmarts in the area are affected in this round of closures, there are two Sears stores shutting down.

Sears, 2000 Brittain Road, Akron, OH Sears, Richmond Mall, Richmond Hts, OH

As such:

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, the company informed associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring. The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Customers can use the store locator function on our websites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.

