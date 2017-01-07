Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and his wife asking for prayers for their newborn baby

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and his wife are asking for prayers for their newborn baby girl. (Source Twitter : @Uninterrupted)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and his wife are asking for prayers for their newborn baby girl Dakota. Smith and his wife posted a video on the Uninterrupted Twitter account.

In the video Smith's wife said their newborn baby girl Dakota was born five months early. She only weighs one pound.

Smith's wife adds they are not the only family who has gone through this, going through this or will go through this. The Cavs guard and his wife are asking for people to pray for their family and they will do the same for everyone else.

Members of the basketball community reached out to Smith and his family on Twitter.

I'm so sorry to hear this, @TheRealJRSmith. You, your wife and Dakota are in my thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/iB8fwgAEcH — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 7, 2017

Prayers up to JR Smith family. That's tough — Chris Evans (@CEvans__23) January 7, 2017

