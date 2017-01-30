19-year-old found shot dead in home on Cleveland's west side

A 19-year-old was found shot dead in his home on W. 38th Street Friday evening.

Cavante Matthews was found in his living room and pronounced dead on scene.

Preliminary information shows that he had just moved into the home and was found dead by another resident who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

