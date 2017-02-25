Barrio Tacos announce opening date for Cleveland Heights location

There will be a Barrio Tacos in Cleveland Heights. The restaurant made the announcement on a Facebook post.

This location will be at 2466 Fairmount Boulevard, the restaurant will open on Feb. 28th at 4 p.m.

The other Barrio Tacos are in Cleveland, Lakewood and Tremont. The restaurant offers "craft your own tacos", the customer can select as many fixings as they want on the taco.

Here is a link to the menu.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.