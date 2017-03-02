More passengers use Hopkins International Airport last year than in 2015

Officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport released passenger data for 2016, which shows more users chose CLE than in 2015.

Passenger traffic finished at 3.98 percent more in 2016 than in 2015. An estimated 8,422,676 passengers used Hopkins in 2016, which is up from 2015 by approximately 322,603 passengers.

The addition of new routes and airlines offered are believed to be a reason for the increase of ridership.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy said, "The Cleveland market has been stimulated by the lower airfares and variety of airline options to fly out of CLE. We're seeing people and families fly that have never flown before because it's no longer cheaper and more convenient to drive."

The FAA's initial forecast ahead of 2016 estimated only a two percent increase for Cleveland's airport.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.