Coroner uses outside help to store bodies

The Stark County coroner is using a mobile cooling unit to store bodies because its morgue ran out of space.

According to officials, the influx of bodies is being blamed on fatal drug overdoses.

The coroner had to bring in a 20-foot cooling trailer over the weekend to store at least four bodies received on Saturday. The 20-foot mobile cold storage mass casualty trailer is parked outside the coroner's Office. The county morgue can hold up to 12 bodies.

Such temporary morgue arrangements also have been used Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.