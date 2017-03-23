Josh Cribbs retires as a Brown, shows appreciation to CLE in new video

In a new video, Cleveland Browns fan-favorite Josh Cribbs said, "I'm grateful to officially retire a Cleveland Brown. Thank you, Cleveland."

The video was posted to the @Uninterrupted Twitter.

"I'm grateful to officially retire a Cleveland Brown. Thank you, Cleveland." — @JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/vLZ9DLSLCA — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 22, 2017

Even though Cribbs hasn't played football since 2014, he made his retirement official on Wednesday. The Kent State alum played for the Browns for eight seasons out of his 10 year career, from 2005 to 2012. He described the Browns fans as the greatest fan base in the world. He played for the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts in his final two seasons.

The college quarterback turned professional kick returner and wide receiver holds 11 records for the Cleveland Browns. He is a 3-time NFL Pro Bowler, he has the most kick return touchdowns in NFL history, and his accolades go on and on.

Cribbs said about his time in Cleveland, "I'm humbled, and we didn't even win so why were y'all so grateful to us Cleveland?"

To honor Cribbs' career in Cleveland, here are some of his greatest plays in a Browns uniform.

????



Highlights from 3-time Pro Bowler and 2000s @NFL All-Decade Team kick returner @JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/tvP8hM3tMs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 22, 2017

