Facebook plans to hire more to monitor content

The city of Cleveland, and even the world, was shocked when the horrific homicide of Robert Godwin was recorded and posted to Facebook.

It took more than two hours for that video to be pulled from the site. At the time, Facebook leaders said it had a lot of work to do to make sure the Facebook community is safe.

Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement on Facebook, saying the company would hire 3,000 more people to monitor and review video.

He posted: "If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner."

Social media experts say that's simply not enough.

“The hiring of 3,000 still doesn't address my initial concern, which is they are relying on mainly (Facebook users) to do that content moderation. Then it gets fed into a system of review," said Syracuse Social Media Professor Jen Grygiel.

Grygiel says 7,500 people can't monitor all of Facebook's 1.28 billion active daily users. She would also would like to see Facebook put a delay on its live video.

“We still have a situation where potentially children are moderating violent crimes such as murder,” Grygiel said.

Though Grygiel says at least it's a step in the right direction, it's not nearly enough.

“There's an incredible amount of responsibility for Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook company. A lot of people have been saying, accountability. I'm still not seeing that,” Grygiel said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.