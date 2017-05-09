WATCH LIVE: Mark Wahlberg in Cleveland for Wahlburgers preview event downtown

Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.

Wahlberg and Owner Nino Cutraro will host invitation-only preview event Thursday, May 11. The affair is not open to the public but you might catch a glimpse of Wahlberg walking the red carpet before it starts.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all #Wahlburgers pic.twitter.com/Ba4ueRYHwm — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 11, 2017

Mark will share his excitement about bringing the one-of-a-kind destination restaurant to downtown Cleveland and talk about his favorites on Wahlburgers’ chef-inspired menu, featuring burgers, frappes and so much more. The restaurant also serves vegetarian options and 15 homemade sauces, all made with fresh ingredients. The menu was inspired by recipes served in the Wahlberg family kitchen and influenced by Sunday suppers shared with family and friends.

WAHLBURGERS MENU

Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie and other investors, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. The subject of a reality show, Wahlburgers offers a fun, casual music-filled atmosphere where guests, like family, share great food, a few laughs and lots of love.

Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg's restaurant will come to the corner of Prospect and Ontario in the storefront directly across from JACK Cleveland Casino. JACK announced late last year the opening was scheduled for early spring of 2017.

CONSTRUCTION PHOTOS

Meantime, no official opening date has been released.

