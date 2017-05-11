Daughter, 22, shot by dad who says he mistook her for intruder

An Akron father shot his daughter early Thursday morning, apparently mistaking her for an intruder, Akron police said.

According to her father, his 22-year-old wasn't supposed to be home. He thought she was house sitting somewhere else.

Shortly before 1 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Onondago Avenue. A 42-year-old man who lives there said he heard someone entering his house and in the kitchen. When he yelled to see who was there, he says no one responded.

The resident could see a shadowy figure, thinking it was an intruder, he fired a shot at the person.

The person in the kitchen turned out to be his daughter. She was transported to Akron City Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the father or his daughter's name yet.

The incident remains under investigation.

