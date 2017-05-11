Mark Wahlberg arrives at new Wahlburgers location surrounded by Wahlberg fans, Wahlburger sliders, Wahl Sauce

Though it's unclear when exactly the new Cleveland Wahlburgers restaurant will open, brother Mark stopped by the corner of Prospect and Ontario on Thursday for a "red carpet" event.

Fans and media were treated to samples of the restaurant's fare, including Wahl Sauce-doused tots and a traditional Wahlburger. BBQ/bacon burgers and "Thanksgiving" turkey burgers were also passed around the crowd, a crowd that had waited for hours on a chilly May day in the hopes Mark would sign a "Patriot's Day" movie poster.

Pretty good crowd gathering at Prospect/Ontario pic.twitter.com/6qtXkpwrTk — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 11, 2017

The restaurant is kitty (or catty) corner from the Prospect/Ontario JACK Casino entrance.

WAHLBURGERS MENU

Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity brothers, Mark and Donnie, as well as other investors, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

CONSTRUCTION PHOTOS

JACK announced late last year the opening was scheduled for early spring of 2017.

