Man questioned by police in connection to missing Ashtabula teen

Pennsylvania State Police say they took a 46-year-old Ashtabula man into custody late Thursday night in connection with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Sharon Herald newspaper, John Richard Bove was apprehended Thursday night after police found the body of 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski in a field in Saybrook Township, which is just west of Ashtabula.

Kara's parents reported the teen missing Tuesday night. Her parents said she did not return home Tuesday from an outing with Bove.

On Thursday, Bove's was spotted in his vehicle by police in Pennsylvania. According to the Sharon Herald, he attempted to run from police, but was eventually taken into custody after police caught him near a creek in western Pennsylvania.

Bove is facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding and failing to register as a convicted sex offender, but he has not formerly been charged with Kara's death.

