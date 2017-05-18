More than 100 ill: NE Ohio country club closes kitchen after possible norovirus outbreak

The Ohio Department of Health confirms it is investigating a suspected norovirus outbreak at a country club in Lake County.

The club in question is the Kirtland Country Club in Willoughby, officials said.

More than 100 customers and 12 employees have become ill, officials said, after seven different events were held at the club Mother's Day weekend. These events took place May 13, 14, and 15.

The club voluntarily shut down its kitchen Tuesday. It remained closed Thursday.

The Lake County General Health District is leading the investigation. Officials are testing the food, as well as stool samples, and expect lab results by next Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is a very contagious virus that can infect anyone.

According to the CDC website: "You can get it from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus causes your stomach or intestines or both to get inflamed. This leads you to have stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea and to throw up."

