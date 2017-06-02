Mayor Jackson denounces White House decision to pull out of Pari - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mayor Jackson denounces White House decision to pull out of Paris Climate Agreement

Mayor Frank Jackson (Source Facebook) Mayor Frank Jackson (Source Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Mayor Frank Jackson and City of Cleveland denounces the White House's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Jackson said the Cleveland is getting greener through Sustainable Cleveland 2019 and Cleveland's Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

