Man behind Oakwood Village SWAT arrested in nearby Bedford Heights

Authorities responded to a SWAT situation in Oakwood Village on Sunday.

It began around 4:30 p.m. when police responded to a domestic violence call on Blackburn Road, just off Broadway.

The village is located in Cuyahoga County, south of Bedford Heights along I-271.

Police say they'd responded to the home for domestic violence calls in the past.

On Sunday, emergency medical officials were able to get a woman and a 1-year-old child out of the home. The woman was given medical attention and the child was not injured.

Authorities discovered that the man had slipped out of the house, and later arrested him in nearby Bedford Heights.

Oakwood Village residents were asked to stay inside during the ordeal.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.