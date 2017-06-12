There's a 'Defend The Land' rap anthem to listen to on repeat until Game 5 (video)

A single was released by Red Rose Panic in May called "Defend The Land" as the unofficial theme song for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's hard not to get goosebumps while listening to the hip-hop/rap anthem.

Red Rose Panic is a group from Akron, Ohio.

Originally a duo, established in 2013 by frontman/songwriter Luminari and guitarist/producer Styxx. While planning for their first live show, they sought out for more live sounds. They would go on to form the band Red Rose Panic, which consists of six members: Luminari on lead vocals, Styxx on lead guitar, Reo Dinero on Drums, SMOKEFACE on bass guitar, Gold Frame Quis on Keyboard and newly added Mike "Rich Ass Mike" Rich on guitar.

Here are the lyrics:

Ohhhhh Ohhhhhh

Ohhhhh Ohhhhhh

Defend The Land (16x)

Now the game done came down to one final shot

Like one to claim that one final spot

Like one final block,

You BBQ chicken when I put you on that block

I quicken alone like da arena I rock

No one man should have all this power

reign supreme and-ya drain out da shower

One less splash, put ya ish on the glass

That-young-boy-just Thread da needle with da pass Like



Hook

Defend The Land (16x)



Now the game done came to down to one final second

Like, One last time to learn they final lesson

You a boy out here, I'm a full fledge veteran

Bout to take heim baseline and send em to the reverend

God forgive me for what I'm bout to do

Faked the pull up 3 and went under for the 2

Like you reach I teach, ah

I practice what I preach

Shamgod Sham wow,

that boy in his seat like



Hook

Defend The Land (40x)

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland at 9 p.m. June 12.