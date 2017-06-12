There's a 'Defend The Land' rap anthem to listen to on repeat un - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

There's a 'Defend The Land' rap anthem to listen to on repeat until Game 5 (video)

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A single was released by Red Rose Panic in May called "Defend The Land" as the unofficial theme song for the Cleveland Cavaliers

It's hard not to get goosebumps while listening to the hip-hop/rap anthem. 

Red Rose Panic is a group from Akron, Ohio. 

Originally a duo, established in 2013 by frontman/songwriter Luminari and guitarist/producer Styxx. While planning for their first live show, they sought out for more live sounds. They would go on to form the band Red Rose Panic, which consists of six members: Luminari on lead vocals, Styxx on lead guitar, Reo Dinero on Drums, SMOKEFACE on bass guitar, Gold Frame Quis on Keyboard and newly added Mike "Rich Ass Mike" Rich on guitar.

Here are the lyrics:

Ohhhhh Ohhhhhh 
Ohhhhh Ohhhhhh
Defend The Land (16x)
Now the game done came down to one final shot
Like one to claim that one final spot 
Like one final block,
You BBQ chicken when I put you on that block
I quicken alone like da arena I rock 
No one man should have all this power
reign supreme and-ya drain out da shower
One less splash, put ya ish on the glass
That-young-boy-just Thread da needle with da pass Like

Hook
Defend The Land (16x)

Now the game done came to down to one final second 
Like, One last time to learn they final lesson
You a boy out here, I'm a full fledge veteran
Bout to take heim baseline and send em to the reverend 
God forgive me for what I'm bout to do
Faked the pull up 3 and went under for the 2
Like you reach I teach, ah 
I practice what I preach 
Shamgod Sham wow,
that boy in his seat like

Hook
Defend The Land (40x)

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland at 9 p.m. June 12. 

