19-year-old dies after electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.

According to a preliminary report, the incident happened Friday night, around 6:30 pm after the Currie family, of Dublin, Ohio, docked their boat at the Miller Marina on Langram Road on the island.

The boat was plugged into the dock when the family dog fell into the water and was struggling. The boat's owner Jeffrey Currie jumped in to fetch the dog but he also started to struggle. That's when his two sons jumped in to help, but they too began to have difficulties swimming.

Currie's wife was on-board the boat and bystanders told her to unplug the power. As soon as she did the electrical current stopped and Currie and his sons were able to get back on the boat.

19-year-old Evan Currie, however, was unresponsive and convulsing. He was given CPR and transported to the mainland where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said an electrician checked out the dock and everything was normal. Investigators will take the boat, a 33' Sea Ray Sundancer, back to the dock and recreate the scene in hopes of finding out exactly how Evan Currie died.

