Fire burning a section of the ECKART plant in Painesville

A fire burned a section of the ECKART plant in Painesville. Investigators said the fire started after noon on Saturday as an explosion.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. ECKART is a pigment production company and it's located in the 800 block of East Erie Street in Painesville.

Those who live near East Erie Street said they were terrified.

"We were watching a movie and all of a sudden, this big BOOM. It shook the house and everything," said Alice Landsmann.

Dorothy Gruther was away from home when she heard about the fire on social media and immediately thought of her loved ones.

"My animals being in the house. My kids came over and got them. I work at a vet so they're staying there overnight," said Dorothy Gruther.

No one was hurt in the fire but investigators are still working to determine a cause.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

