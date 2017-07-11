2 charged in death of 32-year-old transgender woman

The body was found at 10802 Drexel Ave. (Source: WOIO)

Two people accused in last year's murder of a transgender woman are being held on $500,000 bonds.

Brandi Bledsoe, 32, was found dead on Cleveland's east side on Oct. 8, 2016. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say her head and hands were covered with plastic bags

Monday, July 10, Cleveland police arrested two people, Heidi Krudy, 30, and Michael (aka Michelle) Cole, 29.

Their cases have been turned over the Cuyahoga County Grand jury.

