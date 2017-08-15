Baldwin Wallace University freshman in serious condition after fall from ropes course

The college freshman that was injured when she fell from a camp's high ropes course remains hospitalized, according to officials.

Brittney Bash was attending a retreat in at Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls when she fell and became entangled in the ropes course on Monday. She was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where she remains serious but stable condition.

University president Bob Helmer asked that the Baldwin Wallace University community holds Brittney in their thoughts and prayers.

The retreat was meant to build camaraderie between students in the Baldwin Wallace University honors program. The school has canceled the remaining days of the retreat.

Brittney plays college lacrosse and is studying neuroscience and biology. She is originally from the Cincinnati area.

Chargin Falls police say that the incident does not appear to be suspicious. Brittney was properly harnesses at the time.

