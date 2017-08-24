Strongsville VFW bans Cleveland Browns viewings in response to anthem protest

Strongsville's VFW 3345 posted the following sign and issued a statement on Facebook following the Cleveland Browns anthem protest. (Source: Facebook)

The Cleveland Browns anthem protest continues to reverberate through the region as residents take sides for and against the on-field activism.

On Thursday, VFW Commander Tim Zvoncheck posted a message to his Facebook page, informing the public that his Strongsville post would no longer air games on Sundays.

Zvoncheck's message reads:

"So tonight, I asked the membership of my post, VFW 3345, what they thought of the Cleveland Browns players kneeling during the National Anthem and the coaching staff backing their decision. Just as I suspected, the "boos" nearly tore the roof off. Effective immediately, VFW Post 3345 will no longer televise any Cleveland Browns games! We will never support any person or organization who disgraces the flag or the anthem that we fought for and so many or our brothers and sisters have died for! Until a formal apology by this organization is publicized and the utter disregard to America ceases, we, as veterans of this great country will not stand for this! We love our Browns, but we love our flag more...God bless America and damn those who think differently! #RespectOurFlag"

A group of Browns players protested during the national anthem prior to Monday night’s preseason game against the New York Giants.

The protest included nearly a dozen players, among them Duke Johnson, Kenny Britt, Jamie Collins, JaBrill Peppers, Ricardo Louis and Seth DeValve.

DeValve, a Browns tight end, is now the first white NFL player to kneel during the anthem.

"I wanted today to support my African-American teammates. It's been a year now since this type of protest has gone on and I think people are slowly realizing now why it's being done and we want to make our country a better place," DeValve said after the game.

Additional players, including DeShone Kizer and Britton Colquitt, placed their hands on their teammates’ shoulders in what appeared to be an act of solidarity.

In response, Browns spokesman Dan Murphy issued the following statement following the protest:

“As an organization, we have a profound respect for our country’s National Anthem, flag and the servicemen and servicewomen in the United States and abroad. We feel it's important for our team to join in this great tradition and special moment of recognition, at the same time we also respect the great liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression.”

Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the protest last year to draw attention toward police-related shootings and social issues, has been unable to find a quarterback job since opting out of his contract with San Francisco in the off-season.

