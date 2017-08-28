Cleveland Lyft driver fatally shot, passenger injured in shooting

At midnight Aug. 28, Cleveland Police said a Lyft driver was fatally shot and his passenger was also injured by a gunshot.
The Lyft car was driving on Wayside Road in a Chevy Impala and the passenger was in the back seat, police said. Officers said another car -- possibly silver in color -- was driving on Wayside Road when it pulled beside the Impala and fired shots into the car.
When police arrived they said the 30-year-old unidentified driver was unresponsive and taken to University Hospitals where he later died. The 31-year-old passenger was shot in the shoulder area and went to the hospital for treatment.
After the deceased victim, two men were dropped off at the same hospital from a silver car. One of them was shot in the stomach and taken into surgery before being able to be interviewed by police. The other man, 22-year-old Deonta Houston, was arrested in connection with this homicide.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.