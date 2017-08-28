Cleveland Lyft driver fatally shot, passenger injured in shooting

At midnight Aug. 28, Cleveland Police said a Lyft driver was fatally shot and his passenger was also injured by a gunshot.

The Lyft car was driving on Wayside Road in a Chevy Impala and the passenger was in the back seat, police said. Officers said another car -- possibly silver in color -- was driving on Wayside Road when it pulled beside the Impala and fired shots into the car.

When police arrived they said the 30-year-old unidentified driver was unresponsive and taken to University Hospitals where he later died. The 31-year-old passenger was shot in the shoulder area and went to the hospital for treatment.

After the deceased victim, two men were dropped off at the same hospital from a silver car. One of them was shot in the stomach and taken into surgery before being able to be interviewed by police. The other man, 22-year-old Deonta Houston, was arrested in connection with this homicide.

