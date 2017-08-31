Cleveland Police open K-9 wash for their partners

The Cleveland Division of Police is making a splash!

Thursday it will open a new Canine Unit Wash Station.

Dogs from the K9 Unit will now be able to to receive baths.

Their handlers say their K-9s often come into contact with dangerous substances, including drugs, chemicals and hazardous materials.

The new wash station will allow handlers to wash the dogs on site when necessary.

"We've been using other places but with us having our own station here, we can clean them right away. Having it here has made it a great asset to us so we can keep our dogs healthy and clean.," said Officer Paul Franckowiak

Nurses from the MetroHealth Medical Center Emergency staff donated and raised more than $1,800 to make this purchase possible.

"The emergency room department, it wasn't just nursing, it was the MetroHealth police, it was the medics, it was the residents, it was everybody that works in the emergency room and so picked the K9 unit because we wanted to give back to the Cleveland Police who take care of us, so we want to help take care of them and their dogs," said Colleen Henke, Emergency Nurse.

