Police chief responds after Cleveland unions refuse to hold flag at Browns opening game

Cleveland's police chief has responded after some unions in the city have refused to hold the American flag during the Cleveland Browns season opener.

Chief Calvin Williams released the following statement Sunday night:



Hello, Cleveland,



Recent statements made by the President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association would lead one to believe that members of the Cleveland Division of Police are against participating in events with our Cleveland Browns athletes. This is simply not the viewpoint of all of our officers. The Cleveland Browns Organization has been a longtime partner of the Cleveland Division of Police, donating and assisting (many times quietly) to our Police Athletic League and hosting events with kids in the city's Muny League Football . We know that we can count on this partnership to continue.



As law enforcement officers, we took an oath to serve and to protect. We protect the rights of all citizens to express their views as protected by the First Amendment of our constitution, no matter the issue. Our American flag is an important symbol to our great country and we, as officers, will continue to salute it.



More importantly, we as Cleveland Police Officers strive to open the lines of communication with all of our citizens--athletes and enthusiastic Browns fans alike. Who are we kidding?! We are CLEVELAND!! And we stay strong together. We stand together.



Moving forward, I can tell you that we within the Cleveland Division of Police are in communication with the Cleveland Browns Organization as we have been in the past. We want to hear from our players, the fans and our citizens of this great city. We want to bridge the gap. We want to talk.



I look forward to a continued partnership with our CLEVELAND athletes, our community and a great BROWNS season!!!



Chief Calvin D. Williams

Cleveland Division of Police



Earlier this week, unions representing Cleveland police and paramedics said they would not hold a large American flag before the Browns' season opener because of previous player protests during the national anthem.

The unions' refusal to participate in the on-field ceremony at First Energy Stadium before next Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes after nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem before a preseason home game last month.

The president of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees Local 1975 said Saturday the protest has upset union members. Dan Nemeth says he's troubled that Browns management allowed the protests.

The president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, Steve Loomis, also released a statement over the weekend:

"As a veteran of Desert Storm in the U.S. Navy and a 24 year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department, I was honored the Browns invited us to participate in opening ceremonies.

I was disappointed in the ignorance of the Browns players (especially in Isiah Crowell AGAIN) in taking a knee during the national anthem.

We decided to pull out of the event after we learned the Browns management "supports their players freedom of expression" and that management and their coach knew of and apparently condoned this despicable display.

We decided we will not support the hypocrisy of the Browns management and some of its obviously oppressed millionaire players."

A Browns spokesman has said the organization respects the anthem and flag but also respects personal expression.

