East 9th Street improvements underway; parking bans expected

It's once again time to break out the orange barrels as the East 9th Street improvement project kicks off Tuesday.

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to North Marginal Road will be crack sealed as part of Cleveland's road improvement efforts.

Traffic will move at all times through the duration of the project.

Access to all businesses, residences and side streets will also be maintained.

However, on-street parking will not be allowed during construction. Crews will undertake the work at night, from about 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., in order to limit traffic disruptions during the day.

Work is expected to wrap by Friday morning.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson's budget, enhanced by Issue 32, has allowed the city to address more street improvement projects in 2017 than previous years.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.