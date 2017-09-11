WATCH LIVE: Plea expected in child abduction, rape case

The trial of a Lorain man accused of rape, kidnapping and other charges could be avoided if he accepts a plea deal.

Justin Christian, 29, is accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February 2016 and then kidnapping a 6-year-old Cleveland girl in May of 2016. He was arrested late last year at his home after an exhaustive FBI search for the suspect.

A critical factor in pointing investigators toward Christian was the first-ever use of the Familial DNA search in Ohio, generated by BCI.

Christian is a former student at LCCC.

He is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Lorain man indicted in kidnapping, rape and attempted abduction

Ohio’s first ever familial DNA search leads to arrest of man accused in child attacks

Justin Christian arrested and defended by family

