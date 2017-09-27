LeBron on D-Wade: 'I'm happy we were able to keep him away from everybody else'

LeBron James couldn't be more excited now that one of his best friends will be suiting up in the locker with him, once again.

It hasn't been 'officially' confirmed but you had to have been living under a rock if you haven't heard that Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"He's like one of my best friends so...it's kinda like when you start school and you walk into the classroom and you're not quite sure who your classmates is and you walk in there and one of your best friends is there and you like, 'Oh, yea this gonna be fun, this gonna be a good class!' That's the type of feeling I got," explained LeBron James.

James and Wade won two NBA championships together while playing for the Miami Heat from 2010-14. He's excited because he says Wade brings a lot to the Cavs.

"When you got a basketball mind, a high IQ about the game, then it's a lot easier for you to make the transition. You look at D-Wade, you look at Vince, these are guys who are super, super superior when it comes to athleticism and because of their mind, they're able to transition and still be prepped," James said. "That adds to our depth and we're already pretty deep," James said. "We got a lot of options."

While many thought they would be seeing Carmello Anthony in a Cavs jersey, LeBron admitted he hoped Anthony could join them as well, but we all know how that turned out.

"I wish he could have been here. It would have been great to have him. I love Melo's game, I love D-Wade's game, I love CP's game, you guys know how I feel about those three but that doesn't take anything away from what we got in our locker room which is a lot. I look forward to continuing to grow with these guys, especially the new guys."

James said despite what you think, it took more than a call from him to get Wade to sign with the Cavs.

"It wasn't all me it was the front office, I know Ty Lue talked to him. I just did my part," said James.

James said their friendship runs deep.

"He tells me when I f- up and I tell him the same thing. We get on each other, we've always been like that. Especially the four years we played with one another and even before that when we just used to text. I watch his games and tell him things he could have done better and vice versa. It's just a brotherhood that we have."

Tuesday ESPN reported Wade intends to sign a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for the veteran minimum of $2.3 million after he clears waivers.

"I'm happy that we were able to keep him away from everybody else," James added.

