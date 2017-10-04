Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez split focus between MLB postseason and family in Puerto Rico

For two weeks now, TV reports have documented the total devastation from Puerto Rico, and perhaps no one feels it more than some of the players on the Cleveland Indians.

Now in the postseason and maybe heading to a World Series, shortstop Francisco Lindor, from Caguas, splits his focus between baseball and his family and friends back home in Puerto Rico.

“It's sad, Puerto Rico is definitely on my mind," said Lindor. "I'm praying for them day in and day out.”

And he certainly knows there is no way he could go to the island now.

“I wish I was there to help, you know, it's something as a human being all you want to do is help and be there,” he added.

Indians' catcher Roberto Perez is from Mayaguez, and he's been in contact with his mother.

“They are waiting for a lot of people to come to our city. I just glad they are alive,” he said.

The ballplayers' families are from opposite sides of the island. Chances are, they have seen no relief.

Here in Cleveland, $500,000 worth of supplies sit at the I-X Center.

A plane is needed that can make specific drops, like to Mayaguez, Caguas and Coamo.

For now, Lindor and Perez will focus on winning a title, then they'll shift their attention to family and friends on the island.

“At the end of the day, I have a job to do. I have to control things I can control,” said Perez.

