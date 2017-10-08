Parents of wandering child located, arrested; did not know boy was missing (WARNING: Graphic pictures)

East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.

"I got a call saying there was a kid walking around the street. I got a call, everyone was posting it," said neighbor Michelle Fortson.

Officers were sent to the area of Hayden and Elsinore Avenues and found the little boy around 8 a.m. in the street.

His parents, Demershion Taylor and Earcielee Chisholm, were not found until about 8 hours later.

According to police, Taylor and Chisholm were arrested. They did not even know the child was not at home.

"That's just sad to know that he was walking down the street this morning and no one knew he was gone,"said neighbor Kim Morris. "I feel bad for those kids, I really do."

Police say there were also burn marks that were located on the child’s wrists, which may indicate that he was being bound.

When the child was first found he did not know his name and could only tell police that he has siblings and could be connected to someone by the name of Marion.

The other children, seven of them, in the home were placed in the care of Cuyahoga County Children Services.

