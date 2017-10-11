Parma man found dead in Lorain County ditch; police are investigating

Many questions remain after a Parma man was found dead in a ditch Wednesday morning in Lorain County.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, Corey Stevenson, 27, was found lifeless with no apparent signs of trauma off of Pratt Road in Huntington Township.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office Detectives Bureau and the Lorain County Coroner's Office were called to the scene, and are conducting an investigation into Stevenson's cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff's Office at 440-323-1212, or the Detective Bureau at 440-329-3742.

