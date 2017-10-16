JCPenney plans to fill 40,000 jobs during 2017 holiday season

Looking for a steady gig through the holiday season?

JCPenney is holding a national hiring day Tuesday at its locations around the country.

The chain plans to hire more than 40,000 people to work at its stores and online sites.

The hiring event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. at its department stores.

The company is looking for cashiers, stock people, beauty consultants, salon stylists and other positions.

Click here to find the JCPenney nearest you.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.