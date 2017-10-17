LISTEN: Kyrie Irving's excuse for saying 'Cleveland not a real live sports city'

He won't see Cleveland Cavaliers fans until Tuesday night but Kyrie Irving already met with the media at Quicken Loans Arena Tuesday morning.

And while the welcome was a warm one, some Cleveland reporters had a bone to pick.

"What does a real live sports city mean, when you said that," asked Cleveland 19's Brian Koster.

"Of course it was going to turn into a comparison. I was talking about going into, driving into Boston. You know when I'm actually on the highway, driving into Boston the newness and the new environment of going into that city is something different for me," explained Irving. "And, um, it kind of worked out that I was talking to Mark Spears and it turned into a comparison of me comparing Boston to Cleveland and it wasn't anything like that. But a real live sports city is anything that you want it to be in terms of your opinion. But for me it was me driving in and thinking I'm in a real live sports city something that I've kind of witnessed from afar, that I didn't really know about until I actually got a chance to be in Boston and see what the fans are like."

Huh, What!

So if nothing else, Kyrie just reiterated what Cavs fans have been thinking all along....Cleveland, to him, is NOT a real live sports city.

Let me be the first to apologize for all the fake love fans gave you for the last six seasons and the fake ring you received in 2016 for helping the Cavs win a fake NBA Championship. Oh, and we don't want to forget about the fake parade you had in the fake sports city of Cleveland.

Despite how the four-time All-Star feels, the Cavs isn't letting all the hard work he's done go unnoticed. i.e: With Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to win the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers won their first championship in franchise history, ending a nearly 52-year pro sports championship drought for the city of Cleveland.

The team has created a video tribute and plans to show it ahead of tip-off at the Q Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Go Cavs!!

