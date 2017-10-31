DICK'S hiring for the holiday season. (Source: WOIO)

DICK'S Sporting Goods is looking to hire people for the holiday season.

A news release from DICK'S states says they plan on adding 172 temporary part-time associates in the Cleveland area.

The store is looking for people passionate about sports or the outdoors.

Associates will also benefit from store discounts.

DICK'S is hiring at their locations in Bainbridge, Elyria, Lyndhurst, Mentor, North Olmsted, Parma, Strongsville and Westlake.

Click here to apply.

