2017 Holiday events in NE Ohio

Open year round (except major holidays):

Admission to A Christmas Story House in Cleveland: $11/adult, $9/senior and $7/child ages 7-12. 6 and under are free. Group discounts are available. The price of admission includes a guided tour of the house and yard and admittance into the museum. It is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.3159 W. 11th Street, Cleveland, OH 44109. Phone: 216-298-4919

Nov. 24 - Dec. 31:

Get into the holiday spirit at glow @Botanical Garden

Get into the holiday spirit with a trip to the Botanical Garden to experience Glow. Enjoy more than a hundred unique gingerbread houses, dozens of decorated trees, live holiday music, the Garden Express Train, as well as a new model train display that depicts scenes of Madagascar, Costa Rica and Northeast Ohio! Friday, Nov. 24 - Sunday, Dec. 31, free for members, $16 nonmember adults, $12 nonmember children (3-12).

Nov. 25:

Public Square in downtown Cleveland is once again the home to Winterfest on November 25, and will host a variety of family-friendly activities during the Saturday event, starting at 1 p.m. Don’t miss the return of the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink, which is free during the entire day of the Winterfest celebration - thanks to the generous support of the Cleveland Foundation. The ceremonial lighting of the holiday tree and Downtown starts at 6 p.m.

Dec. 1 - Dec. 23:

Rubber City Theatre will proudly present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol this holiday season at Black Box at Fort Romig (2207 Romig Road, Akron). Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2:30 p.m. There will also be Saturday matinee performances on December 9, 16, and 23 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. They can be purchased by phone at 234-252-0272, online at rubbercitytheatre.com/tickets, or at the door within one hour to show time.

Dec. 1 - Jan. 1, 2018:

The lighting display at the GE Lighting Center in Nela Park in East Cleveland has been a holiday tradition since 1925. The elaborate display lines GE's property along Noble Road from early December through New Year's Day. NELA Park, 1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland.

Dec. 2:

Lodi Library's Winter Wonderland, Saturday, December 2, 4 – 7 p.m. Lodi Village Square & Village Hall, 108 Ainsworth St., Lodi.

Kick off your holiday season with a visit from Santa, reindeer from Spring Mist Farms, face painting, crafts, storytelling, a bonfire and plenty of treats!

Dec. 2:

Kent State University’s School of Music will present its annual Holiday Choral Collage concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature the Kent State Chorale, Kent State Men’s and Women’s Choruses and the Nova Jazz Singers presenting the sights and sounds of the holidays. The concert will take place in Ludwig Recital Hall in the Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1325 Theatre Drive in Kent.

Dec. 2 - 17:

The Akron Zoo will once again host their popular event, Snack with Santa. Snack with Santa is on Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17 from 3 – 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the zoo box office or online at akronzoo.org. Akron Zoo member prices are $25 for children and $18 for adults. Non-member prices are $31 for children and $24 for adults. Registration is required, and tickets include admission to Wild Lights. Infants are free, but they must have a ticket to enter the zoo.

Dec. 2 - 16:

Santa Paws is coming to town, Annual holiday pet photo event

Join the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter for the 2017 annual SANTA PAWS holiday fundraising event. Residents are encouraged to bring their pet to be photographed with Santa Paws.

Pet owners will leave with the perfect stocking stuffer and family keepsake. Animal lovers with or without a pet can pose with a shelter dog available for adoption. Santa Paws will happily be on hand for holiday family photos.

December Dates: Friday, December 15th, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, December 2nd, 9th, 16th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley View, Valley View, OH 44125

Dec. 4:

University Circle's Circlefest. This free University Circle event is held the first Sunday of December each year and features a lantern procession around Wade Oval as well as exhibits, music, food, and activities at many of the area's museum's and institutions. Free transportation is offered from place to place.

Dec. 9:

Celebrate Christmas in an old fashioned way in Bedford, OH at their "Christmas in Bedford Falls" event on December 9 from 12pm-4pm. More information can be found HERE.

Dec. 9:

Fairlawn-area families are invited to get into the holiday spirit at Summit Mall, a Simon Mall, on Saturday, December 9 with the Elf Academy. From 9:30-11:00 a.m., families can bring their little ones to Santa’s Set for a morning full of Christmas cheer. Children will learn how to become honest to goodness certified elves. Elf Academy will be full of activities, crafts, games, local exhibitors and Santa himself. One special activity will be hosted by local Santa set sponsor, Boston Mills Brandywine. The event is free for all families with Santa photo packages available for purchase.

Dec. 15:

Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas at 7:30 p.m. at the Medina Performing Arts Center, 851 Weymouth Rd. in Medina, OH 44256. The show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in the west of Ireland – when the neighboring families gathered around the fire to grace the wintry night with the haunting melodies of traditional Irish Christmas carols, to raise the rafters with the joy of their music and to knock sparks off the flagstone floor with traditional dances, and to fill the night with the laughter of their stories. Buy tickets here!

Dec. 16:

Mayor Theaker and the City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department are pleased to announce our first annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at the Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center. In collaboration with the 2nd annual Cookies with Santa event, the City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department will be lighting the Community Christmas Tree on December 16 at 6 p.m. following Christmas carols from the Oasis of Love Church Choir at 5 p.m. In addition to lighting the Community Christmas Tree we are asking the community to donate their very own Christmas Ornament to decorate the tree with. Any questions call us at 419.522.9801 or 419.755.9856.

