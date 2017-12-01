Disabled boy who can't speak deemed terrorist by substitute teacher

Mohammad, a 6-year-old boy, was born with Down Syndrome, has intellectual difficulties and doesn’t speak; however, a substitute teacher at the boy's school told police he could talk and said he was a terrorist.

The disabled boy attends C. J. Harris Elementary School in Pearland, Texas.

The substitute teacher also told police the boy reportedly said "Allah" and "boom," reports Fox 26 News in Houston.

“She claimed he was a terrorist,” said Maher Suleiman, the boy's father. “This is so stupid, it’s discrimination. Actually, it’s not implied discrimination, it’s actual discrimination.”

The teacher’s accusations triggered a Child Protective Services investigation.

Pearland police conducted a brief investigation, but dropped it after finding no need for police involvement.

