3 reasons why someone would want to be the next Cleveland Browns GM

The Browns have not won a game in 2017. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns fired Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown on Thursday.

The Browns were 1-27 under Brown.

Now the organization has to find a new general manager.

Here are three reasons someone would want to take the job:

1. Draft Picks

Cleveland has five picks in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft

There is a very good chance the Browns will have two picks in the first ten selections of the draft

Mock drafts list five quarterbacks will be selected in the first round

2. Salary Cap

Overthecap.com is reporting the Browns will have $117 million in cap space next year

Kirk Cousins, Demarcus Lawrence and Le'Veon Bell are potential free agents this offseason

3. Reputation

The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002

Cleveland has passed on franchise quarterbacks

The next general manager of the Browns to help take the team to the postseason will be a hero to Northeast Ohio

The GM would have the prestige of turning around one of the worst organizations in sports

