Browns general manager John Dorsey: 'Let's reawake this sleeping giant, the Cleveland Browns'

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam formally introduced John Dorsey as the team's new general manager.

"This is one of the most iconic fan bases," said Dorsey during Friday's press conference. "We want to be competitive every year."

Dorsey, a former NFL linebacker with the Green Bay Packers, has worked for 26 years in NFL player personnel positions. Most recently, Dorsey served as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I can do my job with the best of my peers in the National Football League," says Dorsey. "I know I'm going to sit here and work and I'm going to do everything that my god-given ability has given me and try to do it."

The lack of a talented quarterback has been the Browns problem for over a decade. Since 1999, the Browns have started more than two dozen quarterbacks.

"The Cleveland Browns are not going to be successful until we get a quarterback" said Haslam.

Haslam said they will do whatever it takes to get a QB, and he referenced cap room as well as draft picks.



It’ll be hard to lure a QB here, but somebody like Kirk Cousins would be a massive upgrade. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) December 8, 2017

"That will be John's No. 1 priority," said Haslam.

Dorsey was named to the position Thursday night, hours after former Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown was fired.

Haslam was asked if Brown's departure was related to the trade deadline debacle and botched swap with the Cincinnati Bengals for backup quarterback A.J. McCarron, but the owner said that had nothing to do with it.

"I will place that way more on me than on Sashi," said Haslam. "I think we decided to push the go button later than we should."

In a statement released Thursday after the hiring, Dorsey said:

“Football is what I know, it is what I love, it is what I have worked my whole career at and I thrive on every element that goes into building a winning football team. I have spent a majority of my football life with two franchises that also have storied history and I think I have a feel for the mentality of the fans in Cleveland and what it would mean to recreate the success this franchise once had. I also have quickly realized how passionate Jimmy and Dee are about bringing a winning team to the city and would have not taken the job if I didn’t think the right ownership was in place. I am eager to work with Hue, his staff, and our personnel department and help bring us the success these fans so deserve.”

Dee and Jimmy Haslam also released a prepared statement on Thursday after Dorsey was hired:

“We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations. John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey’s caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans.”

On Thursday, the Browns also announced that head coach Hue Jackson will be returning to coach the team in 2018.

