LeBron makes statement with 1 black, 1 white 'equality' shoe

LeBron James' dominant play in Sunday night's win was not the only statement he made while in Washington. He also made one with his shoes.

James sported one black sneaker and one white sneaker for the first half of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game at the Washington Wizards. Each shoe had the word "equality" written in gold letters on the back.

After the game, James commented on President Donald Trump.

"This is a beautiful country and we're never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are," said James.

This isn't the first time that James has spoken out against the current president.

"Obviously, I've been very outspoken and well-spoken about the situation that's going on at the helm here." James added. "Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men and as women, black or white or Hispanic."

Earlier this year, James called President Trump "a bum" on Twitter. His social media comments came after the president rescinded a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

James changed his shoes at halftime and finished with a triple-double.

"I didn't play well in the first half, and I'm very superstitious, so I took 'em off," James joked.

